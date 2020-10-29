Davido has suggested in a new tweet that Desmond Elliot has marred his reputation with his recent comments about the much talked about EndSars movement.

Desmond Elliot is currently trending on Twitter and has been slammed by tweeps for his comments regarding #EndSars protests which have been adjudged insensitive.

The actor turned politician, speaking at the Lagos House of Assembly, blamed social media for corrupting the youth, and expressed his surprise at the insults and curses rained on politicians since #EndSars protests began.

The lawmaker who is a representative of the Surulele Constituency at the Lagos House of Assembly stated that Nigeria is headed for doom if social media is not controlled.

He predicted that Nigeria will be ”dead” in the next 5 years if stringent measures were not taken to control social media.

In battresing his argument, he pointed to the looting and destruction of public property by citizens mostly youth.

Desmond Elliot's comments which have earned him massive bashing on social media pic.twitter.com/tTk5dTY3J8 — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) October 29, 2020

Swaying from addressing the brutality at the Lekki Massacre that sent a number of unarmed protesters to their untimely death, the politician dwelled on the abuse of leaders on social media and the destruction of property.

This has gotten tweeps sick to their stomachs as they slammed him for passing such thoughtless comments in condoning the murder of innocent demonstraters.

However, Nigerian music icon, Davido, has waded into the conversation with a tweet that read, ”Desmond Elliot just destroyed all the precious childhood memories he gave us in movies.”

Davido's tweet

The artiste who has been integral in pushing the EndSarS movement was obviously dissapointed by the politician’s comments.

Meanwhile, amid the #EndSARS protest, Desmond was bashed for allegedly supporting Anti-Social Media Bill in Nigeria.

His comments clearly indicate that the allegation may have carried some truth in it.

In September 2014, Desmond Elliot run for Lagos State House of Assembly under the All Progressives Congress.