Despite’s 18-year-old son poses beside an expensive car in a new photo; fans react

Despite’s 18-year-old son has gotten social media talking with his latest photo on Instagram.

The business mogul’s last born son, Saahene Osei, posed in his father’s mansion beside an expensive drop-top automobile.

Fans of the young, rich, and good looking man were impressed as they flooded the comment section admiring his plush lifestyle.

@tillybebs: “Looking dapper.”

@_boaky.e: “Richest don ….drip then you gon trip.”

@voguish.silla: “The king himself.”

@iamsammy.k: “I’m feeling da drip cuhhz.” @ontheeyesoftheholder_8: “Looking supernatural bro.”

Meanwhile, the daughter of Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong who is a partner of Despite and the CEO of Special Ice Company Limited was called to the bar yesterday and her dad threw her a graduation party to celebrate it.

Present at the party was Despite’s sons, Saahene and Kennedy, along with the Ofori Sarpong family to commemorate Mandy Ofori’s commendable academic achievement.