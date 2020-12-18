type here...
GhPage Entertainment Despite's 18-year-old son poses beside an expensive car in a new photo;...
Entertainment

Despite’s 18-year-old son poses beside an expensive car in a new photo; fans react

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Saahene Osei photo
Saahene Osei photo
- Advertisement -

Despite’s 18-year-old son has gotten social media talking with his latest photo on Instagram.

The business mogul’s last born son, Saahene Osei, posed in his father’s mansion beside an expensive drop-top automobile.

Fans of the young, rich, and good looking man were impressed as they flooded the comment section admiring his plush lifestyle.

SEE POST BELOW:

Saahene Osei
Saahene Osei

Curated below are some of the comments from followers;

@tillybebs: “Looking dapper.”

@_boaky.e: “Richest don ….drip then you gon trip.”

@voguish.silla: “The king himself.”

@iamsammy.k: “I’m feeling da drip cuhhz.” @ontheeyesoftheholder_8: “Looking supernatural bro.”

Meanwhile, the daughter of Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong who is a partner of Despite and the CEO of Special Ice Company Limited was called to the bar yesterday and her dad threw her a graduation party to celebrate it.

Present at the party was Despite’s sons, Saahene and Kennedy, along with the Ofori Sarpong family to commemorate Mandy Ofori’s commendable academic achievement.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, December 18, 2020
Accra
scattered clouds
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
83 %
4.5mph
40 %
Fri
82 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
84 °
Tue
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News