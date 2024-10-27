GhPageEntertainmentDespite Challenges Elon Musk As He Buys The New Tesla Cyber Truck
Entertainment

Despite Challenges Elon Musk As He Buys The New Tesla Cyber Truck

By Mzta Churchill
Business mogul, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite has proven beyond doubt that he is and will remain the richest person in Ghana.

Despite having done a lot of things to prove to Ghanaians that “when money talks, he hears”, many Ghanaians seem to underrate him as they compare him to other rich business tycoons in Ghana.

Apart from the numerous cars he has, Range Rover, Escalade, and Rolls Royce, just to mention a few, the business mogul has added a new car to his fleet of cars.

It is reported that Dr. Osei Kwake Despite, as known by all and sundry has bought a brand new Tesla Cyber Truck.

When the car was bought is still not known, however, the news of him buying the expensive car flew across social media platforms on October 26 when he went to Tema to mourn with his colleague business mogul, Dr. Kofi Abban, as her mother had bought her ticket to the land of silence.

Per the report, Despite has set the record of becoming the first Ghanaian to buy the Tesla Cyber Truck.

Source:Gh Page

