Ghanaian business mogul and millionaire, Dr Osei Kwame Despite who is known for his generosity extended his benevolence to Yaw Dabo and his young team players after a friendly match with the East Legon Executive Men’s club.

In a video available on social media, the CEO of Despite group of companies can be seen handing put $100 notes to each of the over 30 players who were around for the friendly game with the East Legon elites.

Aside from the players who were blessed with the $100, the coaching staff was also not left out, they were also given a huge undisclosed amount of money.

Yaw Dabo who’s the team owner also received a fair share of the donation which immediately lighted the whole place and additionally put smiles on the young players’ faces.

The video was first shared by Yaw Dabo on IG. The caption he attached to the video gave a vivid explanation as to what actually happened.

He also thanked Dr Osei Kwame and asked for God’s continuous blessings on him.

He wrote;

Earlier this morning @dabosocceracademy had a Pre-season match with East Legon Executive Club. Business Mogul Dr. Osei Kwame Despite gifted the whole 30+ players (including coaches, technical team & camera man) $100 each. God bless him for his benevolence and we also appreciate his support to the whole team.

