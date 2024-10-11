type here...
Despite gets a gold casket for the burial of his mother-in-law

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Kwame Despite mother-in-law burial
Despite

Business mogul Osei Kwame Despite will this weekend bid farewell to his late mother-in-law who kicked the bucket a few weeks ago.

The body of Despite’s mother-in-law was transported by helicopter in an elegant casket ahead of her funeral, which will take place in Mamponteng from today, October 11 to 13.

After the service which was held in Accra, her remains were carried to Mamponteng, near Kumasi, for the ultimate burial and funeral ceremonies.

A video published online shows a golden casket carrying the deceased remains coming by helicopter and being met by the bereaved family.

Kwame Despite, his wife Awurama Osei, and a large crowd were there as pallbearers carried the casket to an awaiting hearse.

Many of the mourners burst into tears as Mrs Opoku-Acheampong’s remains were placed in the truck to be carried.

Watch the video below:

Source:GhPage

