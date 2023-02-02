- Advertisement -

Probably the biggest, most expensive and classiest birthday party of the year is about to happen at East Legon as popular Ghanaian business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Despite celebrates his 61st birthday.



The man who has contributed so much to society by creating jobs and making countless donations to the needy will be massively celebrated by his family, friends and loved ones as he turns 61 today.



Ahead of the plush birthday party which will become the talk of town and trend on the internet for days, Despite and his friends who are members of the East Legon Executive Men’s club are currently parading the streets of Accra with over 30 G-Wagons.

This is just the preliminary stage of the whole event and we all can’t wait to witness what will happen at mid-day and in the evening.



Recall that during his 60th birthday party last year, Dr Osei Kwame Despite gifted five bedroom apartment each to his two sisters in Wiamoase in the Ashanti region.



He also made huge donations to widows in his hometown as well as the needy in his community.



Well, if not all the celebrities in the country, half of them turned up at the event as they graced the occasion with their presence to celebrate the legend.

Michael Blackson, Majid Michel, Yvonne Nelson, King Promise, Kojo Antwi, Akrobeto, Bill Asamoah and other celebs stormed the occasion to celebrate Dr Kwame Despite.

Other prominent figures like Kennedy Agyapong, Ibrahim Mahama, Nana Kwame Bediako, and members of the East Legon Executive club among others also graced the event with their presence.

