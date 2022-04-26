- Advertisement -

For the past three days, Despite Media’s Kwame Nkrumah Tikese and Vim Lady have been trending on the internet for the obvious reason.

It all began after Kwame Nkrumah Tikese decided to speak ill about Afia Pokuaa aka Vim Lady for deviating from the core duties she was employed for and bringing on board her own set of rules that fits her alone.

In the company of Nana Kwamena Amo and another female journalist who was present at the station during the attack, Kwame Nkrumah Tikese who seems to hold some sort of personal grudges against Vim Lady additionally stated that he won’t sit aloof for Vim Lady to destroy the station.

It is at the back of this hostile development between Kwame Nkrumah Tikese and Vim Lady that has forced the management of Peace FM under Despite Media group of companies to drop a press release to disassociate itself from Kwame Nkrumah’s slandering campaign.

According to the management, it is aware of Vim Lady’s absence in the country and she sought for permission from them before leaving the country.

Talking about her salary, the management clearly stated that it’s not the duty of Kwame Nkrumah Tikese to dictate for them whether Vim Lady should be paid or not because that decision solely depends on them.

Vim Lady’s fans and loved ones together with the loyal listeners of the radio station were also assured that their best interest will always be considered in every decision taken now and in the future.

You can watch the video below to know more about the root of this whole brouhaha.