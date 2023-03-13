type here...
Despite Media's Kwame Nkrumah drags Nana Ama Mcbrown
News

Despite Media’s Kwame Nkrumah drags Nana Ama Mcbrown

By Armani Brooklyn
Despite Media's Kwame Nkrumah drags Nana Ama Mcbrown
Despite Media’s Kwame Nkrumah Tikese has expressed his complete disappointment in Nana Ama Mcbrown for quitting UTV to join ONUA TV.

Just a few hours ago, it was confirmed by both ONUA TV and the star actress that she has joined the Media General subsidiary.

It seems Mcbrown was begged to stay at UTV but notwithstanding the numerous pleas, she still tendered in her resignation letter.

Kwame Nkrumah who appears to know more about the inside story has indirectly called out the actress-cum-TV show host for being ungrateful.

Citing the coded message he gave out on radio earlier this morning – Mcbrown betrayed the trust Despite and Fadda Dickson had for her because they never expected her to ditch them in such a manner.

According to Kwame Nkrumah, Mcbrown will regret her hasty decision to dump UTV for ONUA TV very soon because Karma will mercifully deal with her on their behalf.

While berating Mcbrown, he adopted Obouba J.A Adofo’s popular Mayeyie Ne Sumina song to mock and ‘expose’ the actress.

Watch the video below to know more…

    Source:Ghpage

