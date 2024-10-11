Despite my immense beauty I’m still single – Beautiful GH lady laments

A video of a young Ghanaian lady crying out for being single has got people talking online

The action of a young Ghanaian lady has elicited an emotional response from netizens after a video of lamenting about being single went viral.

Taken to TikTok, the young lady @afiapretty said that from her observation, many pretty girls like herself are mostly single.

On the contrary, she remarked that ladies deemed not beautiful are often seen hanging out with their boyfriends.

Looking visibly sad, she cried out to God, saying her situation begs the question of when she will get married and have children.

“Dear Lord, I am ageing, when will I get married and have children.”