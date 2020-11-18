KENCY 2020: Kennedy Osei’s wife Tracy Osei gives birth to twin girls (Photos)

GhPage has confirmed that the wife of Despite Osei Kwame Despite’s son, Kennedy Osei has given birth to twins.

From information gathered by GhPage, Tracy Osei gave birth today, 18th November 2020 to twin girls.

The father, Kennedy Osei from what we have gathered is super excited about the news and he is telling his close friend and family. That was how GhPage news received the news.

Where she gave birth is currently unknown but taking into consideration how rich the family is, it’s most likely she gave birth outside Ghana.

As Ghanaians and lovers of Kency 2020 await photos of the lovely children which are yet to surface on social media, check out photos of the adorable couple below:

Congratulations to the couple