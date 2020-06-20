- Advertisement -

The son of millionaire Kwame Despite who is also the General Manager for Despite group of companies Kennedy Osei Asante yesterday threw a pre-birthday party for Peace FM’s morning host Kwame Sefa Kayi.

Kwame Sefa Kayi aka Chairman General who today June 20 celebrate his 50th birthday and yesterday been his last working day of the week, his boss and colleagues decided to surprise him.

The General Manager of Peace FM, Kennedy Osei Asante got him a special cake designed like his studio equipment to mark a milestone in his life.

Also Read: Beautiful photos of Fafa Kayi, the pretty daughter of Kwame Sefa Kayi and Irene Opare

Check out video and photos from the pre-birthday party.

Also Read:

Despite son throws a lavish birthday party for Kwame Sefa Kayi

Despite son throws a lavish birthday party for Kwame Sefa Kayi