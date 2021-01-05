type here...
GhPage Entertainment Despite's youngest son Saahene Osei spotted at a recording studio
Entertainment

Despite’s youngest son Saahene Osei spotted at a recording studio

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Saahene Osei photo
Saahene Osei photo
- Advertisement -

A new video shows the youngest son of Ghanaian business mogul, Dr. Kwame Despite named Saahene Osei catching a vibe in a recording studio.

The young fashionista besides his great fashion sense may also have music aspirations as he hit the studio with friend and artist, Herman Suede.

In the past year, Saahene reportedly set up a record label and was ready to take on a new challenge by managing artists.

However, he may be an artist himself as a new video shows him at a studio session with Herman Suede.

Saahene clearly has a love for music and whether he wants to be in the spotlight or behind the scenes pulling strings as an artiste manager is yet to be discovered.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Saahene without a doubt will have all the support he needs if he chooses to take to music as a career.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, January 5, 2021
Accra
few clouds
86 ° F
86 °
86 °
70 %
3.2mph
20 %
Tue
86 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News