Despite’s youngest son Saahene Osei spotted at a recording studio

A new video shows the youngest son of Ghanaian business mogul, Dr. Kwame Despite named Saahene Osei catching a vibe in a recording studio.

The young fashionista besides his great fashion sense may also have music aspirations as he hit the studio with friend and artist, Herman Suede.

In the past year, Saahene reportedly set up a record label and was ready to take on a new challenge by managing artists.

However, he may be an artist himself as a new video shows him at a studio session with Herman Suede.

Saahene clearly has a love for music and whether he wants to be in the spotlight or behind the scenes pulling strings as an artiste manager is yet to be discovered.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Despite's son Saahene Osei hits the studio in new video pic.twitter.com/BgjXrApH3c — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) January 5, 2021

Saahene without a doubt will have all the support he needs if he chooses to take to music as a career.