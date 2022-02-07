Despite’s beautiful wife shows class as she poses infront of her husband’s $3M Bugatti – Video

- Advertisement -

Over the weekends, Ghanaian famed entrepreneur, Dr Osei Kwame Despite flaunted his newly acquired Bugatti Chiron Super Sport.

The businessman’s birthday celebrations finally came to a close with the gift of a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport.

Yesterday, he displayed the car at the East Legon Executive Fitness Club.

Following the release of the first images and videos of Despite’s Bugatti, his wife, Awurama Despite, has been pictured flaunting her beauty in front of the car.

Despite’s wife is seen in her customary elegant attire in a video that is currently trending on the internet.

She struck a stance for the camera in front of the Bugatti in the brief video.

