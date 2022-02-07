type here...
GhPageEntertainmentDespite's beautiful wife shows class as she poses infront of her husband's...
Entertainment

Despite’s beautiful wife shows class as she poses infront of her husband’s $3M Bugatti – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
Dr Osei Kwame Despite Wife
- Advertisement -

Over the weekends, Ghanaian famed entrepreneur, Dr Osei Kwame Despite flaunted his newly acquired Bugatti Chiron Super Sport.

The businessman’s birthday celebrations finally came to a close with the gift of a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport.

READ ALSO: Fadda Dickson gives Ghanaians a sneak peek of the luxurious interior of Despite’s $3M Bugatti – Video

Yesterday, he displayed the car at the East Legon Executive Fitness Club.

Following the release of the first images and videos of Despite’s Bugatti, his wife, Awurama Despite, has been pictured flaunting her beauty in front of the car.

READ ALSO: Dr Osei Kwame Despite spoils himself with 2022 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport worth over $3M after plush 60th birthday

Despite’s wife is seen in her customary elegant attire in a video that is currently trending on the internet.

She struck a stance for the camera in front of the Bugatti in the brief video.

Check out the video below to know more…

    Source:GhPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, February 7, 2022
    Accra
    haze
    90 ° F
    90 °
    90 °
    58 %
    1.3mph
    40 %
    Mon
    90 °
    Tue
    85 °
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News