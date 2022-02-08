- Advertisement -

Filmmaker and director Kofi Asamoah popularly known as Kofas has thrown shots at Diamond Appiah who has been on the neck of millionaire Kwame Despite after he dashed his sisters a mansion each.

This got out of hands after the businessman showed off his new toy which happens to be a Bugatti to celebrate his birthday allegedly worth over $3 million.

According to some people including Diamond Appiah, everything that Despite is showing off is just vanity and as such he should desist giving the public pressure with his wealth.

Diamond in her view asked why he choose to buy the Bugatti because if he was indeed rich, he would have gone in for a private jet instead.

In a viral video, Kofi Asamoah slammed Diamond Appiah and all those envious of Despite’ new Bugatti, claiming that the car’s price could purchase a private plane, implying that it’s not a little car and that it’s the only car in West Africa at the moment, making him the only African to own a Bugatti.

After that, Kofi Asamoah went after detractors, telling them to stop talking gibberish since poverty is the only thing that causes people to utter nonsense when wealthy people do things with their money that they consider absurd.

Despite the fact that Kofi Asamoah is only a friend of one of Dr Osei Kwame’s sons, he has taken it upon himself to defend him against all of the critics, including Diamond Appiah, who appears to have sworn not to leave him alone until she gets what she wants.