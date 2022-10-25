Dr Osei Kwame Despite’s son Saahene has courted massive attention on the internet after sharing a video of himself and his beautiful girlfriend on social media.

This is not the first time the son of the business magnate has shown the other side of himself.

He normally shares pictures and videos of himself flaunting riches, wearing expensive watches, shoes, and clothes and also eating in some of the most expensive restaurants.

Unlike his modest and quiet father, Saahene appears to be a very loud person on and off social media.

In this fresh video that has raised eyebrows, Saahene is seen with his girlfriend. The two were in a room dancing whilst filling themselves.

In the middle of the video, Saahene grabbed the thighs of the girl to confirm that she’s truly his LOML.

The young and beautiful lady was wearing skimpy shorts and a blouse and appears to be from a wealthy home just like Saahene.

Watch the video below to know more…