Tik Tok celebrity Asantewaa has gotten herself in trouble after she advised against teenage pregnancy on her social media page.

According to Asantewaa, God should bless all single mothers and those who are striving very hard to make ends meet just to be able to care for their children.

She went on to say that there are some single mothers on social media who come out to fake the happiness of being a single mother while in reality those people a struggling and would wish no one would be in their shoes.

Asantewaa who felt she was educating ladies out there advised that if it would be possible, ladies should avoid being teenage mothers and rather give birth when they are ready to and not listen to what some of these ladies who give birth through teenage pregnancy tell them.

She explained that most of these ladies are in her DM begging her for money to take care of themselves and their children adding that she can even share screenshots of their messages for others to read.

Following her harmless advice, some Tik Tokers took offence at her statement and have lashed out at her.

One of them even threatened to make sure the marriage between Asantewaa and her husband come to an end.

Watch the video below:

What is your take on the advice from Asantewaa to the young ladies?