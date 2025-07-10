Detailed account of Stephen King Amoah’s dissaperance and murder

Ghana Immigration Officer, Stephen King Amoah has been found dead after going missing for 6 days.

The story of his tragic demise started when he received a call from a long-time friend known as Bringh Akweh.

Bright had a debt of GHS 2000,000 to settle to Stehphen, hence he called him around 8:00 PM to meet him at Ashongman Estates for repayment.

This incident happened on the night of Thursday, July 3, 2025.

According to close relatives and friends, Stephen was last seen leaving his home around 8 PM to meet Bright.

But what was supposed to be a moment of relief quickly turned into a nightmare.

A Friend, A Debt, A Disappearance



Sources say the debt stemmed from a job recruitment deal that began in January 2025, shortly after the NDC government took office.

As alleged, Bright approached Stephen with a proposal: help collect money from people seeking jobs, and he’d use his political connections to get them employed.

Stehphen, with good intentions, gathered hopeful job seekers, many of them family and friends, and submitted their monies to Bright.

Months passed, but no jobs came through. Tensions rose and Stephen found himself under immense pressure from those who had paid.

Some of them began threatening him and this eventually led to his arrest and detainment at the Ashongman Police Station, but was released on bail with help from family.

The Final Meeting

Determined to recover the money, Stephen intensified his efforts to reclaim the funds.

On July 3rd, the Bright finally reached out, promising to return the full GHS200,000. Nana shared the good news with friends and left home at 8 PM.

At 8:30 PM, he texted to say the meeting spot had changed — they would now meet at the friend’s residence nearby. He later confirmed he had arrived at the gate and would call soon.

That call never came.

What did come was a strange message at 8:59 PM from Nana’s phone:

“He has given me all the money. 500,000 ghc, He said I should keep 300,000ghc, he would come for it later. I just got home. I will call you .”

Family members say the tone and language of the message did not match Otumfour Nana’s usual writing style. The message immediately raised red flags.

By the morning of July 4th, his phone was off. A concerned friend visited his house and found only his nephew, who confirmed Nana had left the night before and hadn’t returned.

Even more concerning, two police officers reportedly associates of Bright visited Stephen’s home that same evening around 8 PM, claiming they were investigating a report of GHS500,000 given to Nana. There was no official report filed.

Contradictions and Arrest

Bright who arranged the meeting began calling Nana’s circle, feigning concern and asking if anyone had heard from him.

However, inconsistencies in his story soon emerged as told the police that Nana left his house at 8 PM, even though Nana had left his own house at that same time.

Meaning the timeline didn’t align. When questioned about the GHS500,000 (more than double the original debt), he claimed he gave Nana an extra GHS300,000 to keep confidential from a guest.

His story didn’t hold up.

After 24 hours of silence and growing fear, the family reported the case to the Taifa Police Station.

Bright was arrested on Sunday evening, appeared in court on Monday, and has since been remanded for two weeks as police investigations continue.

