She’s a born 2 – Juicy details about Twosweet Annan’s wife surface online

Yesterday, famed Ghanaian actor and movie producer Toosweet Annan married his longtime partner, Msflava on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

The event was held at the Sui Generis event centre in Accra and was attended by close friends, family, and notable personalities from the entertainment industry.



Notable personalities from the movie industry who attended the plush wedding included Kalybos, James Gardiner, Prince David Osei, and Ruth Kadiri.



The ceremony exuded elegance and charm, with the bride and groom radiating joy and happiness.

Toosweet Annan who is 38 years old looked dashing in his wedding attire, and Msflava was a vision of beauty in her bridal gown.



The ceremony was a perfect blend of tradition and contemporary flair, reflecting the couple’s unique style and cultural heritage.

Amidst the congratulatory messages from Ghanaians, a new gossip that has surfaced online states that Msflava is a mother of two.

As reported on the internet, Msfalva had two children from her past relationship before meeting and marrying Toosweet Annan.

Some trolls have capitalized on this gossip to troll Twosweet Annan while his fans on the other hand are also seriously defending her.

