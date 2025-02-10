type here...
Details of Pooley’s one-week observation drops

By Kwasi Asamoah
Nana Pooley autopsy

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has officially confirmed the date, venue, and time for the one-week observation of superfan Francis Yaw Frimpong, popularly known as Nana Pooley.

The decision follows a successful meeting between the club, the Omanhene of Kukuom Traditional Council, Osahene Nana Kwaku Aterkyi II, and Nana Pooley’s family.

In line with Asante tradition, the one-week observation serves as a key mourning rite usually held within eight days of a person’s demise.

Asante Kotoko reached an agreement with Pooley’s family to honour him and the details have been posted on the official Twitter page of Kotoko.

The one-week observance will take place on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at Heroes Park in Kumasi, Ashanti Region from from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

