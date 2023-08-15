Details: This is why Stonebwoy and team got robbed today

- Advertisement -

Sad news reaching the editorial desk of GhPage.com had it that celebrated reggae dancehall act, Stonebwoy has been robbed at Atalanta in America.

According to sources closer to GhHyper who shared the news, Stonebwoy was done shopping at the Icebox when he was ambushed just outside the shop by armed assailants who fired at them and robbed them.

We are made to believe that the robbers had their eyes set on the luxurious pieces the musician had just purchased.

Other details to the crime is yet to be known but we can confirm that there was no casualties and police is working to apprehend the perpetrators.

Stay tune for more update to this info.