type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentDetails: This is why Stonebwoy and team got robbed today
Entertainment

Details: This is why Stonebwoy and team got robbed today

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Sad news reaching the editorial desk of GhPage.com had it that celebrated reggae dancehall act, Stonebwoy has been robbed at Atalanta in America.

According to sources closer to GhHyper who shared the news, Stonebwoy was done shopping at the Icebox when he was ambushed just outside the shop by armed assailants who fired at them and robbed them.

We are made to believe that the robbers had their eyes set on the luxurious pieces the musician had just purchased.

Other details to the crime is yet to be known but we can confirm that there was no casualties and police is working to apprehend the perpetrators.

Stay tune for more update to this info.

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

TODAY

Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Accra
few clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
83 %
2.6mph
20 %
Tue
78 °
Wed
82 °
Thu
78 °
Fri
78 °
Sat
80 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways