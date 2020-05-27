- Advertisement -

GhPage reported about the death of a Facebook lady, Baby Ayisha who has sadly passed a few weeks after going viral on social media a few moments ago.

Details have emerged that Ayisha was one of the contenders of Atinka TV’s Di Asa program but sadly she was evicted before the final stage.

Baby Ayisha of Di Asa fame

Di Asa Ayisha was famous especially in Facebook groups and she was again famous for how she flaunted her big nakked boobs on social media.

She died from a breast-related disease after developing a boil in her boobs. Surgery was conducted by doctors to remove it but because she was also diabetic, she couldn’t survive the surgery.

Baby Ayisha of Di Asa fame

Social media users who knew Ayisha and was close to her have been sharing memories they shared with her on social media.

See more photos of Di Asa Ayisha Below

Baby Ayisha of Di Asa fame

Late Baby Ayisha

Late Baby Ayisha

May she rest in perfect peace