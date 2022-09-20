type here...
GhPageEntertainmentDiamond Appiah buys an iPhone 14 shortly after Tracey Boakye showed off...
Entertainment

Diamond Appiah buys an iPhone 14 shortly after Tracey Boakye showed off her new phones

By Qwame Benedict
Grid Photo of Tracey Boakye and Diamond Appiah displaying their iPhone 14
Tracey Boakye and Diamond Appiah
Diamond Appiah has become the second known person in the entertainment industry to grab the new iPhone 14 release a few weeks ago.

Over the weekend, actress and producer Tracey Boakye went on social media to show off two new iPhones which were iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max respectively.

After showing off the phone,s netizens reacted while some praised her others bashed her saying she was just giving the youth unnecessary pressure.

Seems that unnecessary pressure has gotten to Diamond Appiah who has also gotten one of the new iPhones.

Sharing the video on social media, she captioned it: “They say kids and slay queens brag about buying phones so allow me to act like a kid lol’.

Watch the video below:

Some netizens are saying she is jealous because her friend is trending and she decided to join by also grabbing one of the phones for herself.

    Source:Ghpage

