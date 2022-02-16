type here...
GhPageEntertainmentDiamond Appiah causes traffic as she twerks & flaunts her raw body...
Entertainment

Diamond Appiah causes traffic as she twerks & flaunts her raw body in latest pool video

By Mr. Tabernacle
Diamond Appiah
Diamond Appiah
- Advertisement -

Diamond Appiah has caused an uproar on social media in the latest video shared on her Instagram page. The rich businesswoman on Valentine’s day decided to flaunt her body.

Diamond, unlike other people who marked Val’s Day outside, chose to ‘spoil’ herself with a world-class treat in her multimillion mansion.

In a series of videos shared, Diamond Appiah flaunted her curvaceous body to the camera and teased viewers with wild twerk.

Clad in a swimming costume, Diamond swam and ate while in the pool amid enjoying some good music from the background.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, February 16, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    79 %
    3.8mph
    20 %
    Wed
    82 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    84 °
    Sun
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News