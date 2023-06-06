type here...
Entertainment
Diamond Appiah finally goes deep into reports of dating Mcbrown's husband
Entertainment

Diamond Appiah finally goes deep into reports of dating Mcbrown’s husband

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Following Naana Brown’s wild allegations that Diamond Appiah once dated Nana Ama Mcbrown’s husband after snatching him from Mzbel – The socialite has finally broken silence on the whole issue.

Addressing the trending saga during a TikTok live session, Diamond Appiah claimed that she never dated Mr Maxwell Mensah nor snatched him from Mzbel.

Diamond Appiah explained that she met Mr Maxwell Mensah through Kofi Nti the musician.

According to Diamond Appiah, it’s true that Maxwell once showed interest in her but she declined his proposal because she was much aware that he was in a romantic affair with Mzbel.

Pressing on, Diamond Appiah asserted that she even called Mzbel to ask her if she was still dating Maxwell Mensah during that period to which she told her that they were no more.

Yet she didn’t accept Maxwell’s love proposal because they are both in the same industry and she can’t and will never date her colleague’s ex.

As averred by Diamond Appiah, she never dated or slept with Maxwell Mensah as Naana Brown wants Ghanaians to believe.

    Source:GHpage

