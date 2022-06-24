- Advertisement -

Star actress Jackie Appiah recently hosted her Nigerian colleague Luchy Donalds in her Trassaco mansion.

Luchy who is often referred to as Jackie’s sister because of their resemblance was taken on a tour of the house and the Nigerian actress who was amazed by the magnificence of Jackie’s house could not help but shout in excitement.

READ ALSO: An embodiment of class and style as Jackie Appiah shows her luxury living room with a TV that costs GHc 135k (Video)

In a video sighted on the internet, the Nigerian actress is seen standing on the compound of Jackie’s house and showing fans around.

Aside from all the recreational facilities, the actress’ building is filled with many other things for her entertainment.

READ ALSO: Jackie Appiah shows off her multi-million dollar plush mansion for the first time (Video)

This video has caused a stir on the internet and received applause from alot of Ghanaians who are still amazed at how she kept her success a low profile.

Watch the video below to know more…

Following the massive applause accompanied by the video, Diamond Appiah has thrown the first punch at Jackie Appiah after critics on the internet shamed her for disturbing us with her 2×4 house.

Tracey Boakye was also not left out as well as Afia Schwar, but all of them have kept quiet and swallowed their losses in peace but not Diamond Appiah.

READ ALSO: Afia Schwar reacts to viral video of Diamond Appiah saying she sleeps with dogs

According to Diamond Appiah, she was the first boss lady in Ghana to own a mansion hence Jackie is still a kid as far as she’s concerned.

She also bragged that she was the first female celebrity to own a customized swimming pool so Ghanaians should free her from the senseless comparisons.

Watch the video below to know more…

Diamond Appiah is only pained like a wounded dog because she never assumed Jackie Appiah had such an expensive property to her name.