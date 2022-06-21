- Advertisement -

Diamond Appiah has dropped a bombshell on Nana Tornado after the socialite dropped an alleged audio of her dissing her bestie Afia Schwar.

This audio has been trending on the internet for the past 24 hours and we are all yet to know the real person behind the auditory.

READ ALSO: ‘Afia Schwar slept with a Dog’ – Diamond Appiah snitches on best friend

After the audio landed on the internet, many Ghanaians called out Diamond Appiah for stitching on her own best friend because they seem inseparable.

Nana Tornado was in a comfortable lead until this new bloodshed attack on him from Diamond Appiah.

In Diamond Appiah’s rebuttal, she accused Nana Tornado of hiring another lady to speak in the audio just to disgrace her.

She also mocked Nana Tornado as a poor braggart who is always fighting with women instead of finding something meaningful to do with his life and time.

READ ALSO: Tornado fires Diamond Appiah after snitching on Afia Schwar [Video]

Diamond Appiah additionally bragged that she’s very successful therefore Nana Tornado shouldn’t dare mention her name in any of his stupid rants again.

Listen to the audio below to know more…

Background

It appears lawyer Maurice Ampaw has been vindicated of his claims that actress and comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has had sexual intercourse with a dog.

This follows a leaked audio tape going viral on social media, which is said to be the voice of Diamond Appiah snitching on her best friend over her issues with Chairman Wontumi and the lawyer.

READ MORE: Lawyer Maurice Ampaw fires Afia Schwar and Opambour

In the secret audio that has surfaced, Diamond Appiah could be heard labelling Afia Schwarzenegger as a joke for invoking curses on her titled floor at home.

Diamond deciphered what Afia Schwarzenegger said in her video and concluded that she did not deny Lawyer Ampaw’s claim that she slept with a dog but instead twisted her words to make it seem so.

READ ALSO: Afia Schwar shares barefoot video of her at Nogokpo shrine

Listen to the audio below

Maurice Ampaw had defended Chairman Wontumi against Afia Schwar after she claimed that she once had an affair with the politician who farted indiscriminately during sex.

In his response, Mr. Ampaw said Afia does not meet Wontumi’s standard of a woman and added that she sleeps with dogs for pleasure.

READ MORE: Stop circulating your visit to Nogokpo shrine – Chief Priest warns Afia Schwar

The remarks irked Afia Schwar so much that she was compelled to invoke curses on the lawyer and his client. She recently visited three shrines, including the infamous Nogokpo, to summon the two personalities.