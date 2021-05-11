Diamond Appiah shows her child for the first time to clamp down barren rumours

Often mocked for being childless and also ageing, Diamond Appiah has ‘shame’ critics by showing off her beautiful child in the latest photo.

The New Patriotic Party NPP’s sympathizer is well-known on social media for flaunting her assets but little did we know she was already a mother.

The popular Media figure on Mothers’ Day took to social media to show her beautiful child to obviously prove that aside from her responsibilities at work she carries motherly duties.

See the photo below;

Diamond Nannah Appiah, commonly known as Boss Lady. She is a brand ambassador for different brands.

Born 5th September 1987, Diamond Appiah profile is also passionate about politics. In 2016, she ran for a parliamentary seat on the ticket of the United Progressive Party.