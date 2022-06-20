- Advertisement -

It appears lawyer Maurice Ampaw has been vindicated of his claims that actress and comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has had sexual intercourse with a dog.

This follows a leaked audio tape going viral on social media, which is said to be the voice of Diamond Appiah snitching on her best friend over her issues with Chairman Wontumi and the lawyer.

In the secret audio that has surfaced, Diamond Appiah could be heard labelling Afia Schwarzenegger as a joke for invoking curses on her titled floor at home.

Diamond deciphered what Afia Schwarzenegger said in her video and concluded that she did not deny Lawyer Ampaw’s claim that she slept with a dog but instead twisted her words to make it seem so.

Listen to the audio below

Maurice Ampaw had defended Chairman Wontumi against Afia Schwar after she claimed that she once had an affair with the politician who farted indiscriminately during sex.

In his response, Mr. Ampaw said Afia does not meet Wontumi’s standard of a woman and added that she sleeps with dogs for pleasure.

The remarks irked Afia Schwar so much that she was compelled to invoke curses on the lawyer and his client. She recently visited three shrines, including the infamous Nogokpo, to summon the two personalities.

Diamond is yet to react to the audio claiming to be her speaking and telling on her friend she’s expected to protect.

In anticipation of that, Afia Schwar who is currently out of the country has not responded to the audio.