type here...
GhPageEntertainmentDiamond Appiah sues Mona Gucci & Onua TV for defamation
Entertainment

Diamond Appiah sues Mona Gucci & Onua TV for defamation

By Lizbeth Brown
Mona Gucci and Diamond Appiah
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Diamond Appiah has taken legal actions against media personality Mona Gucci and Onua TV.

In a suit filed on Monday, 14th June 2021, Diamond Appiah sued the host of ‘Biribi Gyegye Wo’ show and Onua TV for defamation.

Mona Gucci originally known as Abigail Monalisa Semaha and Onua TV were given eight days to respond to the suit.

However, Diamond Appiah failed to disclose the reason behind the lawsuit against Media General and Mona Gucci.

Read the writ of summons below;

No description available.

This comes after Mona Gucci, on her show claimed Diamond Appiah was adopted from an orphanage because her father is impotent.

Mona Gucci also stated that Diamond Appiah is not as wealthy as she claims and everything she brags about doesn’t belong to her.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, June 17, 2021
Accra
broken clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
78 %
4.5mph
75 %
Fri
82 °
Sat
83 °
Sun
82 °
Mon
79 °
Tue
76 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News