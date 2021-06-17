- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Diamond Appiah has taken legal actions against media personality Mona Gucci and Onua TV.

In a suit filed on Monday, 14th June 2021, Diamond Appiah sued the host of ‘Biribi Gyegye Wo’ show and Onua TV for defamation.

Mona Gucci originally known as Abigail Monalisa Semaha and Onua TV were given eight days to respond to the suit.

However, Diamond Appiah failed to disclose the reason behind the lawsuit against Media General and Mona Gucci.

Read the writ of summons below;

This comes after Mona Gucci, on her show claimed Diamond Appiah was adopted from an orphanage because her father is impotent.

Mona Gucci also stated that Diamond Appiah is not as wealthy as she claims and everything she brags about doesn’t belong to her.