Diamond Appiah’s beef with Delay has taken a different twist because the failed politician has dragged innocent Amerado into her feud with the seasoned media personality.

For some months now, Diamond Appiah has been throwing subtle jabs at Delay with the slightest opportunity she gets.

Apparently, she’s seeking the TV and radio show host’s attention but she has neglected her like the plague.

Just last week, Diamond Appiah dared Delay to show the whole world her office if she’s the boss lady she claims to be.

Delay, who obviously saw Diamond Appiah’s needless turned a blind eye to eye and continued with her day-to-day activities on the internet like she always does.

After waiting for days without Delay’s response, Diamond Appiah has now decided to play dirtier by involving Amerado.

As we all know, it’s been rumoured that Amerado and Delay are dating but the two have rubbished the claims on several occasions.

According to Diamond Appiah, she feels very ashamed and disappointed in Delay because upon all her boastful talks, she settled for a small boy (Amerado).

