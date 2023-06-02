type here...
Entertainment

Diamond exposes Tracey Boakye over Jackie Appiah’s mansion and IG posts

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
Diamond Appiah-Jackie Appiah-Tracey Boakye
Ghanaian socialite Diamond Appiah has been trending for days following leaked audios that implicated her making denigrating remarks about actress Tracey Boakye.

According to one of the leaked tapes released by Naana Brown, Diamond Appiah and Afia Schwarzenegger intentionally didn’t attend Tracey’s baby christening.

The two bitter women planned to hurt Tracey because they claim she does not respect them.

In a leaked audio, Diamond Appiah disclosed that Tracey Boakye became famous by riding on their fame and now she wants to disrespect them.

As if that’s not enough, another audio where Diamond is heard describing how Tracey Boakye felt disgraced by actress Jackie Appiah wealth flaunting has dropped.

According to her, Tracey had always carried herself as the richest Ghanaian actress and East Legon Landlady with a house filled with cars but just after Jackie Appiah showed off her multi-million dollar mansion at Trasacco, she was humbled.

She claims that ever since then, Tracey has been following and liking every single post Jackie makes on her Instagram page.

She explained that Tracey had always assumed no one was richer than her until she was slapped in the face by her “senior” in the acting game.

