Diana Asamoah Composes Campaign Song For Dr. Bawumia; Check It Out

The 2024 general election is just around the corner and as usual, musicians have started releasing their campaign songs.

Diana Asamoah, a staunch supporter of the vice president and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Bawimia has hinted at a campaign song for the NPP.

The controversial gospel singer hinted at composing a song for Dr. Bawumia and gave a freestyle of it in an interview she had on Kingdom FM which Ghpage.com monitored.

In the yet-to-be-released campaign song, Diana Asamoah stated that Ghana is very hard and she is very optimistic that the vice president is the only hope for the country.

Diana Asamoah did not give many details about the campaign song, such as the title of the song as well as the release date, however, one can conclude that the song would be released as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Nacee, during a recent interview also disclosed that his campaign song for former president and the NDC is ready and is undergoing review by the NDC before it is officially released.