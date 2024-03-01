Diana Asamoah Hates Cecilia Marfo Because of Former President Mahama- Kwaku Manu Opens “Keys”

- Advertisement -

Comic Kumawood actor cum media personality, Kwaku Manu has disclosed why Gospel musicians, Diana Asamoah, and Cecilia Marfo are not on talking terms.

To a confused person, Diana Asamoah and Cecilia Marfo have been beefing with each other for some years now; any given opportunity one gets, she uses it to fire some shots at the other.

In a viral self-recorded video, Kwaku Manu has said that Evangelist Diana Asamoah should be blamed for their beef.

Kwaku Manu, who was reacting to Diana Asamoah’s continuous attacks on Evangelist Edward Akwasi Boateng following the car gift and stipend, labeled Diana Asamoah an evil.

According to Kwaku Manu, Diana Asamoah always tries to have issues with her colleagues for no reason, saying that she caused her issue with Cecilia Marfo.

Talking about the genesis of Diana Asamoah- Cecilia Marfo’s beef, Kwaku Manu claims it all started when former president, John Dramani Mahama offered a helping hand to Cecilia Marfo when she badly needed help and had no one to run to.

Kwaku Manu said Cecilia Marfo who appreciated the kind gesture by the former president publicly thanked him. That got Diana Asamoah angry, making her drag Cecilia Marfo into unnecessary fights.

“The woman had a problem and former president Mahama gave her some money or something and she came out to thank him, that is all”, Kwaku Manu said.