type here...
Source:GhPage
Entertainment

Diana Asamoah is a lesbobo – Lady accuses

By Qwame Benedict
Diana-Asamoah
Diana-Asamoah

Gospel singer and sympathizer of the New Patriotic Party Diana Asamoah has been accused of being a lesbobo by a lady on social media.

According to the yet-to-be-identified lady, she is not making things up against the Gospel minister but everything she is saying is the truth.

She claimed that Diana Asamoah’s partner is a very close friend of hers and they have been chopping each other for years now.

The lady claimed that not only were the two of them chopping themselves but Diana Asamoah has been the one sponsoring her friend all these while since they started doing supi supi.

The accuser claimed that she had evidence to back her claims and was ready to face her anywhere to prove what she was saying.

Well, the lady claims Diana’s supi partner is a student of KNUST.

Watch the video below:

Ohemaaesther320: “So after will you come to ask forgiveness or what?”

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Maamedede16: “So who are you disgracing? Your friend or Diana”

Mrs_lucy_kyere: “Ah sister, kasa b)k)) kakra. Wo b3nya komp) wai. Boi????????????”

Dianalaryeanaa: “I pray Diana does not ignore these accusations, arrest her , I’m coming to share kraaa , very silly lady”

Kwakuboat1: “Before y’all say anything, y’all should know that this lady is from BA…??????”

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Teacher

Teacher caught on tape grinding student at interco

Shatta-Wale

Shatta Wale’s much-talked-about Rolls Royce arrives in Ghana

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Sunday, February 9, 2025
24.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Lockdown: Atopa tape of a drunk married woman being ‘chop’ by 3 guys hit online

Married woman 3 men

Have you seen this trending video yet?

Have you seen this trending video yet?

Sad! Police officer shooots and killls himself

Sad! Police officer shooots and killls himself

Headmaster of Piina SHS intercepted for allegedly smuggling food meant for students

Piina SHS

Here’s the FULL 5 minutes Benjamin Mendy’s trending hot ‘skin to skin’ video

Here's the FULL 5 minutes Benjamin Mendy's trending hot 'skin to skin' video
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways