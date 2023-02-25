type here...
Diana Asamoah leads Atsu's family in emotional prayers during visit
Entertainment

Diana Asamoah leads Atsu’s family in emotional prayers during visit

By Kweku Derrick
Diana Asamoah visits Christian Atsu family home
Evangelist Diana Asamoah moved stirred emotions when she stormed the family house of the late Christian Atsu Twasam to commiserate with the family.

Diana visited the Twasam family on Friday and met with family elders who welcomed her graciously into their home.

Prior to this, she had chided self-styled evangelist Patricia Asidua Odoru, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, following despicable comments she made about the soccer star’s death.

After settling in for a moment, the gospel singer led a song ministration as well as an emotional prayer session with the bereaved family that opened the floodgates of tears.

But before leaving, Diana she donated an undisclosed amount of money to the family to support the burial of the footballer who died in an earthquake in Turkey.

The body of Christian Atsu, 31, the former Ghana international – was found under the rubble of luxury flats, almost two weeks after a devastating quake in Turkey.

Tributes have poured in from far and near, with many expressing their condolences to the footballer’s family and loved ones.

You’re the one supposed to die, not Atsu -Diana Asamoah attacks Nana Agradaa

Nana Agradaa had alluded that Atsu’s football career was backed by fetish, not God – an insensitive comment that triggered anger from many Ghanaians, including Diana Asamoah.

Diana who expressed her displeasure over the insensitive remarks hit back at her saying she should have experienced the quake and died instead of Atsu whom many depended on for support.

She suggested that the life of the footballer and humanitarian should have been replaced with that of the one-time notorious scammer now-turned preacher.

Unsurprisingly, Nana Agradaa also hit back at Diana Mama Pat in a video ladened with insults. She hurled obscenities at the gospel musician and ridiculed her inability to find a husband to settle down with.

Mama Pat described Diana Asamoah as a ‘Slay queen’ and a ‘prostitute’ who is jealous of God’s upon her life.

