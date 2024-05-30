Diana Asamoah is not my taste- Edward Akwasi Boateng fires

Saying ace Ghanaian gospel musician, Edward Akwasi Boateng is a cause trouble is a tautology.

The man of God has rekindled his beef with his colleague gospel musician, Evangelist Diana Asamoah.

Speaking in an interview with Afia Amankwah on Adom TV, Edward Akwasi Boateng disclosed that he is ready to marry.

The musician claims he is still in search for a woman of substance so that he could lead her to the alter as soon as possible.

Afia Amankwah, who was the host asked of his type of woman, naming some females in the entertainment fraternity including Diana Asamoah.

Labeling Diana Asamoah a slay queen, Edward Akwasi Boateng said the gospel musician is not his type, hence, nothing of hers attracts him.

Meanwhile, netizens are in anticipation for Diana Asamoah’s reply, which obviously will start another beef.