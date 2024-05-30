type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentDiana Asamoah is not my taste- Edward Akwasi Boateng fires
Entertainment

Diana Asamoah is not my taste- Edward Akwasi Boateng fires

By Musah Abdul

Saying ace Ghanaian gospel musician, Edward Akwasi Boateng is a cause trouble is a tautology.

The man of God has rekindled his beef with his colleague gospel musician, Evangelist Diana Asamoah.

Speaking in an interview with Afia Amankwah on Adom TV, Edward Akwasi Boateng disclosed that he is ready to marry.

The musician claims he is still in search for a woman of substance so that he could lead her to the alter as soon as possible.

Afia Amankwah, who was the host asked of his type of woman, naming some females in the entertainment fraternity including Diana Asamoah.

Labeling Diana Asamoah a slay queen, Edward Akwasi Boateng said the gospel musician is not his type, hence, nothing of hers attracts him.

Meanwhile, netizens are in anticipation for Diana Asamoah’s reply, which obviously will start another beef.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:Gh Page

TODAY

Thursday, May 30, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
86.7 ° F
86.7 °
86.7 °
68 %
3.9mph
63 %
Thu
87 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
84 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways