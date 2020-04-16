type here...
Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

Diana Asamoah reacts to her name been used in the popular ‘Dw3’ song (Video)

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
Diana Asamoah reacts to her name been used in 'Dw3' song
Diana Asamoah reacts to her name been used in ‘Dw3’ song
Popular Ghanaian gospel musician Evang. Diana Asamoah in her most recent interview has reacted to her name been used in one of the most played and trending song ‘Dw3’ by Drew, Krymi and Sarkodie.

READ ALSO: Counsellor Lutterodt clashes with Diana Asamoah live on radio; ask her to apologise to Cecilia Marfo

Music Lovers who have listened to the trending ‘Dwe’ song would agree to the fact that , the musician used the name ‘Diana Asamoah’ as a character in his song.

Diana Asamoah reacting to her name used in the viral song said she was very happy to hear her name in the song; explaining that it is a good name that is worth mentioning and since she is in the same industry with Mr Drew, Krymi and Sarkodie, she doesn’t see anything wrong with her name being used in a song.

READ ALSO: Cecilia Marfo must stop spitting into people’s mouth in the name of a miracle – Diana Asamoah

WATCH A VIDEO OF THE INTERVIEW:

Diana Asamoah reacts to her name used in the Dw3 song

When quizzed whether she would love in the future to have a collaboration with the crooner of the ‘Dw3’ song, she answered; she will pray about it and whatever God tells her is what she will consider.

Previous articleObinim & his wife hired someone to inject them with bleaching products -Afia Schwarzenegger alleges

