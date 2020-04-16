Diana Asamoah reacts to her name been used in the popular ‘Dw3’ song (Video)

- Advertisement -

Popular Ghanaian gospel musician Evang. Diana Asamoah in her most recent interview has reacted to her name been used in one of the most played and trending song ‘Dw3’ by Drew, Krymi and Sarkodie.

Music Lovers who have listened to the trending ‘Dwe’ song would agree to the fact that , the musician used the name ‘Diana Asamoah’ as a character in his song.

Diana Asamoah reacting to her name used in the viral song said she was very happy to hear her name in the song; explaining that it is a good name that is worth mentioning and since she is in the same industry with Mr Drew, Krymi and Sarkodie, she doesn’t see anything wrong with her name being used in a song.

When quizzed whether she would love in the future to have a collaboration with the crooner of the ‘Dw3’ song, she answered; she will pray about it and whatever God tells her is what she will consider.