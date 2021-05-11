Ghanaian Gospel musician Evangelist Diana Asamoah was summoned before the Ga Traditional Council over some derogatory comment she made about the Homowo festival.

The traditional court which was presided by Nii Adotey Otintor II, who is the acting president with some chiefs and priests of the council rebuked Diana Asamoah over her comments.

According to the council, Diana Asamoah is not the only person who has made such an unfortunate council about the Ga’s and that her punishment will serve as a deterrent to others.

Well, Diana Asamoah, amid tears rendered an unqualified apology to the Ga Traditional Council, explaining that she had no bad intentions behind the statement she made.

She further indicated that it wasn’t her intention to speak against the festival of the Ga’s and that she erred in her comment.

In a video, Diana Asamoah went on her knees to apologise to the Ga council and promised to be of good behaviour.

The Ga Traditional Council later accepted the apology and warned Diana Asamoah to desist from making such comments in the future.

They also threatened to deal with anyone who speaks against the traditions and culture of the Ga community.

Watch the video below;

This comes after as the gospel musician, in reacting to Nana Agradaa’s repentance stated that the Homowo festival will be abolished soon.

This infuriated the Ga community and called on the authorities to take legal actions against her.

Diana Asamoah later retracted her comments and also apologised to the Ga community.