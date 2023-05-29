- Advertisement -

Evangelist Diana Asamoah has emotionally reacted to the spine-chilling stories surrounding Empress Lupita and her husband pastor Dan, alias Godpapa The Greatest.

You may have already heard how the staunch Christian couple and church owners transition into unbelievers and agents against God.

Many sources have attributed their woes to some sort of charms and juju they consulted to grow the population of their burgeoning church which eventually collapsed.

According to a lady claiming to be Empress Lupita’s former best friend, the genesis of the couple’s predicament is a result of her journey Togo to see a voodoo priest for ‘sika duro’ and ‘Do As I Say’ charm.

After the success of her consultation, she hasn’t been able to go back to Togo to thank the voodoo priest who helped her.

It’s believed that her failure to go back to Togo to thank the Voodoo priest is the cause of her mental illness.

Reacting to the trending stories, Diana Asamoah cautioned Christians not to give up on their faith when their times get tough.

She prophesied that Godpapa – a former pastor who now doesn’t believe in God – would receive salvation and in the end he would confess everything ungodly thing he did that led him into his current state.

