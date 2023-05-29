type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentDiana Asamoah sheds tears as she reacts to the sad end of...
Entertainment

Diana Asamoah sheds tears as she reacts to the sad end of viral TikTok who consulted sika to grow their church

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
Diana Asamoah
- Advertisement -

Evangelist Diana Asamoah has emotionally reacted to the spine-chilling stories surrounding Empress Lupita and her husband pastor Dan, alias Godpapa The Greatest.

You may have already heard how the staunch Christian couple and church owners transition into unbelievers and agents against God.

READ ALSO: Mallam in Togo, Sika Duro and Do As I say charm – How Empress Lupita went insane exposed

Many sources have attributed their woes to some sort of charms and juju they consulted to grow the population of their burgeoning church which eventually collapsed.

My parents poisoned and buried my elder brother alive - Son of GH viral 'mentally challenged' couple 'reveals'

According to a lady claiming to be Empress Lupita’s former best friend, the genesis of the couple’s predicament is a result of her journey Togo to see a voodoo priest for ‘sika duro’ and ‘Do As I Say’ charm.

READ MORE: How Empress Lupita visited Niger and Togo for ‘sika duro’ and ‘Do As I Say’ charm on Pastor Dan exposed

After the success of her consultation, she hasn’t been able to go back to Togo to thank the voodoo priest who helped her.

It’s believed that her failure to go back to Togo to thank the Voodoo priest is the cause of her mental illness.

Reacting to the trending stories, Diana Asamoah cautioned Christians not to give up on their faith when their times get tough.

She prophesied that Godpapa – a former pastor who now doesn’t believe in God – would receive salvation and in the end he would confess everything ungodly thing he did that led him into his current state.

Watch the full video below

Subscribe to watch new videos

    TODAY

    Monday, May 29, 2023
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    81.2 ° F
    81.2 °
    81.2 °
    77 %
    1.2mph
    100 %
    Mon
    81 °
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    84 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News