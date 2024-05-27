Diana Asamoah’s dress to Abba Father in Kumasi gets netizens talking

Yesterday, 26th May, 2024 was slated for Abba Father 24, the Kumasi edition.

This comes after the Accra edition became the topic of town as many social media users heaped praises on Diana Asamoah, the host for her appearance at the event.

The event which took place yesterday in Kumasi at the Rattary park has once again become the topic for online discussion as all and sundry are talking about Diana Asamoah’s appearance.

The gospel musician did not disappoint as she came to the event in a beautiful and classy well styled dress.