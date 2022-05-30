Diana Asamoah’s wedding to Dada KD fake

- Advertisement -

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel artist Diana Asamoah disappointed all her loyal fans who jubilated after she shared “Save The Date’ photos with secular musicians Dada KD

The Evangelist sent out a Save The Date message on Thursday, May 26 with four folded hands emojis, which are commonly used as a gesture of prayer (religious or secular), thanks, request, and greeting, as well as to express emotions like hope, praise, gratitude, reverence, and respect.

READ ALSO: ‘Save the date” – Is Diana Asamoah getting married to Dada KD?

These lovely photos of Diana Asamoah alongside Dada KD were quickly interpreted as a wedding announcement.

A new photo that has been spotted on the gospel singer’s Facebook page has revealed that the photos were purposely taken to promote her new song with the Highlife veteran.

READ ALSO: Wedding date for Dada KD and Diana Asamoah revealed

Diana Asamoah got the buzz she needed and it’s good for showbiz because attention is the most expensive currency in the media space at the moment.