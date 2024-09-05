type here...
Entertainment

Diane left Kweku Manu because he failed to upgrade himself – Source claims

By Qwame Benedict
Kwaku Manu

The failed marriage of Kweku Manu and his ex-wife Diane Naa Okailey Nyarko continues to make it to the news despite both parties moving on.

In a new development from a source who seems to know more, Diane’s main reason for breaking up with the comic actor was based on the fact that the actor failed to upgrade himself.

Movie lovers and fans of Kweku Manu are fully aware that the actor is uneducated and struggles to speak the King’s language fluently.

This according to the source was a problem for his ex-wife who wanted the popular actor to enrol in school and upgrade himself.

It continued that Naa Okailey who is educated wanted the actor to match up with her but Kweku Manu thought money was everything and didn’t see the need to go back to school because he could afford anything he wanted with the money he had made.

Read the post below:

Source:GhPage

