Hon. Kennedy Agyapong who is the Member of Parliament for Assin Central has stated that no one can tell him who to attack in his series of exposé.

His comment comes days after a video surfaced on social media of the founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel Rev. Obofour daring people to take him on.

In the video, Obofour was chastising one businessman who had presenters and the description given was a good fit for Kennedy Agyapong.

This action made some social media users call on Hon. Kennedy Agyapong to let go off Angel Obinim and focus his attention on Obofour.

But on NET 2’s flagship show ‘The Seat’, the honourable member stated that no one can force him to bring out information on anyone.

According to him, he is seating quietly in his corner minding his business and would only attack when he is attacked by the person.

He went on to add that social media users cannot force him to launch an attack on Obofour.

Watch the video below:

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong on the show also vowed that he is stil going all out to bring Angel Obinim down for destroying people.