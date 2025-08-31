Did they play my tribute song at Daddy Lumba’s one week?- Archipalago questions

Ghanaian musician, Archipalago aka “Daddy Lumba y3 me idle” has questioned Ghanaians whether his tribute song to the late Daddy Lumba was played at his one-week observation.

The musician who labels Daddy Lumba has his “idle” believes that it would be a great disrespect should his song were not played at the one week.

In a viral self-recorded video, Archipalago stated that he didn’t just wake up to write and compose the song, instead, the spirit of the late musician did.

“Check for me if my song is being played at Daddy Lumba’s one week. I want to know because if you don’t play it, it would be a disrespect to Daddy Lumba. It is a song I did from my heart, and it is Daddy Lumba’s spirit that asked me to compose the song”, he said.

“I know you guys want to sabotage me and it is very painful. It’s painful that you guys are worried I’m running the country from America”, he added.