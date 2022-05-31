- Advertisement -

Ghanaian comic actor and castigator, Nana Yeboah made it into the news just a few days ago after a short video of himself allegedly insulting Mama Efe and Aunty Naa went viral on the internet.

In this video that caused the whole uproar, Nana Yeboah can be heard releasing volcanic insults on marriage counsellors in a very angry manner.

According to Nana Yeboah, these marriage counsellors and relationship experts are the cause of the many divorces in the country and they should be brought to book for causing a dysfunctional society.

Many Ghanaians who came across the video pointed accusing fingers at Aunty Naa and Mama Efe because they are currently the famed marriage and relationship experts in the video.

Lovers and admirers of Aunty Naa and Mama Efe also took to the internet to return the insults on Nana Yeboah.

Well, Nana Yeboah has finally opened up on the allegations that his insults were directed at Mama Efe and Aunty Naa.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Ghpage’s Rashad, Nana Yeboah clarified that his insults were not aimed at Aunty Naa and Mama Efe because they are doing the Lord’s work.

He continued that it’s only fools who will link his insults to Aunty Naa and Mama Efe because they are on good talking terms.

Nana Yeboah’s clarification still doesn’t sit well with most Ghanaians and according to them he made this sharp U-turn because he couldn’t stand the heat from attackers.