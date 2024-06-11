Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has been advised by the leader of Common Sense Family (CSF) Avraham Ben Moshe to stop going after his kids if he wants to live long.

According to Avraham, Funny Face is in his current situation because he cares deeply for his children and this is taking a toll on his life.

Avraham who is unhappy over the whole incident in a video stated that Vanesa who is the baby mama of Funny Face is using the children as a psychological weapon against the actor.

He believes that for the sake of Funny Face’s sanity, he should stop chasing or going after the kids and rather focus on himself otherwise he might die sooner than expected.

Watch the video below: