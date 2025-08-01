Ghanaians slam die hard-fan of Daddy Lumba who died after hearing the death of the musician

A devoted fan of the late highlife legend, Daddy Lumba, has tragically passed away after collapsing upon hearing news of the musician’s death.

The deceased, identified as Ebenezer Kumah, popularly known among his peers as “Lumba”, was a 41-year-old resident of Ahinsan in the Ashanti Region.

According to his family, Kumah lost consciousness shortly after learning of Daddy Lumba’s passing, which was announced on radio on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

Despite efforts to revive him, Kumah could not be saved and was shortly pronounced dead

According to his family and close friends;

“He was a true fan. Everyone knew him as ‘Lumba.’ He followed everything Daddy Lumba did — his songs, his concerts, even his style. The news simply broke him.”

His family has announced that Ebenezer Kumah will be laid to rest on August 16, 2025, at Ahinsan, near the Church of Pentecost in the area.

Daddy Lumba, born Charles Kwadwo Fosu, was a towering figure in Ghana’s music industry, known for his decades-long dominance in the highlife genre. His passing at age 60 has triggered an outpouring of tributes nationwide.

