Entertainment

Die-hard fan of Tracey Boakye tattoos her face on her body; she reacts

By Mr. Tabernacle
Tracey Boakye
A die-hard fan of Kumawood actress, Tracey Boakye has tattooed her face on her body.

In a video shared online, the female die-hard fan could be seen sitting quietly as a tattoo artist inks the actress face on her back.

The female enthusiast, beneath the bigger tattoo also added the popular tagline of Tracey Boakye ‘His Only Chick‘.

What might have informed her decision to tattoo the actress face on her body is yet unknown but it can be said she did that to express her love for the movie star.

Watch the video below;

Upon chancing on the video, Tracey Boakye felt touched by the action of the yet-to-be identified fanatic.

She shared the video on her official Instagram page in search of her to also show love to her. This is what Tracey wrote; ‘OMG!!! Who’s she????????? I owe you girl! Damn!?’.

Source:GHPAGE

