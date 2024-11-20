Different Colors, One People- Netizens Troll Shatta Wale For Having Brown Teeth

Ghanaian personalities, Shatta Wale and Nana Aba Anamoah met recently, and in the end, they are trending.

When the duo met, as usual, they decided to take a picture and it seems the picture is trending more than anything thing in Ghana at the moment.

Just like any other picture, and for the camera, both Nana Aba and Shatta Wale smiled, showing their teeth.

Reacting to the viral picture, Netizens have trolled Shatta Wale, claiming that he has brown teeth.

Comparing their teeth, netizens have said that Nana Aba’s teeth are white, but the same cannot be said about Shatta Wale.

Using Lucky Dube’s song, netizens described Shatta Wale’s teeth as brownish.

IMG 9308