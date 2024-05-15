It is difficult to k!ll men who lick v@gina- woman reveals

A yet-to-be-identified Ghanaian woman has caused a stir online over a comment she made about licking a woman’s vagina.

Speaking on Nhyira FM monitored by Ghpage.com, the young woman talked about the relevance of licking the vagina.

The woman claims it is very difficult to curse men who lick women’s vagina, saying such men are hard to be killed by curses.

She stated that things become different when a man licks the vagina of a woman immediately after their menses.

She advised all men to make licking vagina a habit because it gives them protection and ensures they live long.