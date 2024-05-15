type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentIt is difficult to k!ll men who lick v@gina- woman reveals
Entertainment

It is difficult to k!ll men who lick v@gina- woman reveals

By Musah Abdul

A yet-to-be-identified Ghanaian woman has caused a stir online over a comment she made about licking a woman’s vagina.

Speaking on Nhyira FM monitored by Ghpage.com, the young woman talked about the relevance of licking the vagina.

The woman claims it is very difficult to curse men who lick women’s vagina, saying such men are hard to be killed by curses.

She stated that things become different when a man licks the vagina of a woman immediately after their menses.

She advised all men to make licking vagina a habit because it gives them protection and ensures they live long.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:Ghpage

TODAY

Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Accra
scattered clouds
88.2 ° F
88.2 °
88.2 °
74 %
0.6mph
40 %
Wed
88 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe